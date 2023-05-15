LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare continued to have issues with its computer system over the weekend after a cyber-hack last week, resulting in some surgeries having to be rescheduled.
The company sent a message to its employees Sunday morning, stating that:
"Work continues 24/7 to restore full operations of our network. Over the weekend, significant progress and accomplishments have been made while reviewing all systems. Due to the level of detail required for this process, internet and email are still unavailable on our network. We understand the impact this has on your daily work. Thank you for caring for patients and each other during our challenge; we appreciate your patience and support."
The company promised to provide a further update on Monday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for Norton Healthcare said there are isolated incidents of surgeries being rescheduled.
She added that any patients who are having trouble picking up prescriptions at their local pharmacies can call their doctor's office to pick up a written prescription. If this is not an option, the doctor's office can provide another solution.
This story may be updated.
