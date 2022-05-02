LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare opened a new practice specializing in treating people with diabetes on Monday.
Norton Community Medical Associates - Endocrinology opened in a renovated space in the Springhurst Shopping Center. There's also a primary care office on-site.
Norton Healthcare invested $380,000 to renovate the space, which will be staffed by 14 full-time employees.
According to a news release, providers will see patients weekdays with appointments from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kentucky ranks eighth in the nation for highest diabetes rates. Roughly a half-million people in Kentucky, or 13% of the population battles the disease.
