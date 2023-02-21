LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Forester is raising money for a Louisville nonprofit by renting out a bourbon-themed apartment.
Located at 11 Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville, "The Sleepeasy" will be rented for three-night minimum stays. It features prohibition-era decor and memorabilia, and the rental will come with a personalized meet-and-greet with Old Forester Master Taster Melissa Rift, a tour and tasting a few doors down at Old Forester Distillery and the rare opportunity to purchase several limited-edition whiskeys, like the 117 Series, President's Choice and Birthday Bourbon.
“The Sleepeasy is the ultimate experience for bourbon lovers,” Rift said in a news release Tuesday. “People will receive an insider look at the world’s first bottled bourbon – and this experience will take guests through Old Forester’s unique history. And the best part – it’s all for charity.”
That charity is The Center for Women and Families in Louisville, a nonprofit that provides help to victims of domestic and sexual violence.
“We are so grateful to Old Forester for this generous donation and the strong message it sends about the importance of the community supporting the critical work The Center is doing every day to help individuals and families in situations that threaten their safety and well-being,” Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, president and CEO of The Center for Women and Families, said in a news release Tuesday.
If you'd like to rent the apartment, click here.
