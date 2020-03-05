LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant recently brought back to life by a renowned Churchill Downs chef is closing it's doors.
The Old Stone Inn & Tavern is "ceasing operations," chef David Danielson announced on Facebook on Thursday.
"It is with great disappointment that we must announce the Old Stone Inn & Tavern has ceased operations in its current restaurant format," Danielson said in the post.
Danielson went on to thank supporters, his staff and investors.
"At the end of the day, this is a tough business and in today's market restaurants must come out the gate and become wildly successful or prepared to withstand a long challenging road," he said.
The restaurant, built in the early 1800s, closed briefly and reopened in 2017 before Danielson took it over. He said they will continue to work to find a solution to return the restaurant to a prosperous gathering place.
Danielson said arrangements have already been made to place the restaurant's staff in new positions.
