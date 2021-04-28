LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood is a family affair.
Bobby Ray and Son's Deli and Kitchen opened as an extension of Mac's Food Mart at the corner of Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street in an effort to address the lack of food options in west Louisville.
The owner, Bobby McDaniel, said everything is made fresh with family-style recipes because he wants customers to feel at home.
"For us it's family. Our table is always open to whoever comes by," McDaniel said. "I'm always offering this good stuff to somebody, so that's just what we do."
Wednesday marked Bobby Ray and Son's Deli and Kitchen "grand opening," but the restaurant has offered limited service since December.
McDaniel and his family are new to the restaurant business. He said they wanted to test things out before they fully opened their doors.
