LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Papa Johns expanded its program that allows employees who work at least 10 hours per week to earn college degrees and certificates at no cost.
The company said in a news release Wednesday that its Doughs & Degrees tuition benefit — which has gone toward associate's, bachelor's and master's degrees since it launched in 2019 — now includes five other kinds of degrees and certificates:
- Career Online High School: Team members who left high school prior to graduating can earn their high school diploma, opening up new career prospects and equipping them to take the next step in their education journey.
- Academic & Guidance Coaches: Dedicated academic advisors and coaches will help Dough & Degrees students review their education interests and goals.
- English as a Second Language (ESL): To further build a more inclusive workplace where team members from diverse backgrounds and experiences feel welcomed and valued, Papa Johns is offering free courses designed for team members who are non-native English speakers.
- New Professional Certificate Programs: Team members now have access to more than 25 professional certificate programs to build expertise in their chosen field.
- Extensive Catalog of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Courses: Nearly 200 professional development courses will empower team members to build proficiency in a wide range of subjects, including marketing, data science, ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance), leadership, diversity & inclusion, technology, project leadership, human resources, business and finance. Many of these courses will count as CPE (Continuing Professional Education) credit for various professional organizations.
"At Papa Johns, 'People First' is one of our core values," said Marvin Boakye, chief people and diversity officer at Papa Johns. "That means helping our team members meet a broad range of needs – including equipping them for their future. Through Dough & Degrees, our team members are preparing for rewarding careers, honing their expertise in a particular subject and pursuing their dreams, without taking on education debt. Since launching Dough & Degrees, Papa Johns has invested more than $3.5 million to help our team members reach their education goals, debt-free. These lowered eligibility requirements and expansion of education opportunities available will increase access to tuition benefits for more team members while embracing their many different backgrounds and experiences."
The program has benefited more than 250 Papa Johns employees in three years, covering tuition, books and fees. Papa Johns said 80% of those two take advantage of the program are frontline workers, meaning they work as pizza-makers, delivery drivers, shift leaders, etc.
