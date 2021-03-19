LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-five thousand dollars is going to support Black-led philanthropy in Louisville.
Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare donated the money to Metro United Way in support of a program called Black L.O.V.E.
L.O.V.E. stands for Live, Own, Vote and Excel. The program works to improve health, increase generational wealth, remove barriers to voting and promote excellence in the Black community.
The $25,000 donation will help Black L.O.V.E. go from a concept to a reality.
"We see the Black L.O.V.E. Philanthropic Partnership as an opportunity to make a strategic and intentional investment in the Black community," said Metro United Way Chief Equity Officer Daryle Unseld.
The president of Passport says the organization is honored to support Black initiatives in its hometown of Louisville.
