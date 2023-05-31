LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-acre site off La Grange Road in Lyndon will soon be developed into a pickleball entertainment venue with 12 indoor and outdoor courts, a rooftop bar, restaurant and golf simulators.
Louisville developer Pluris Real Estate will soon break ground on Pickle & Social, a product of Atlanta's Competitive Social Ventures (CSV), is set to open in fall 2024 at 8100 Lyndon Park Lane.
"The Pluris team is passionate about developing new creative concepts that invigorate and connect the Louisville community. As we considered how to bring pickleball to the local market, the CSV team’s commitment to both the enjoyment of the game and unmatched entertainment experiences made them the ideal partner," said Colin Underhill, president of Pluris Real Estate. "We’re excited to bring Louisville’s love for bourbon, southern hospitality, and a little healthy competition under one roof."
The 35,000-square-foot-venue will feature:
- 12 pickleball courts: seven inside, two covered and three outdoor
- 8,500-square-foot restaurant, bourbon bar and tasting room
- Outdoor green space with cornhole, yard games, covered bar and live music stage
- Second-floor rooftop bar and patio
- Two Full Swing golf simulators inside
"This will be an iconic Pickle and Social location, as it is going to be the first eatertainment based pickleball venue in the great city of Louisville, the home of the world’s greatest bourbon," said Joe Reardon, president and CEO of CSV. "We could not be more excited to start construction and to be partnered with the Pluris team."
