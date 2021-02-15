LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? How does driving a giant peanut across the country sound?
It may sound ridiculous, but it's a real job that's up for grabs.
What if this was your office for the next year? Nope, THIS IS NUT A DRILL. I’m looking for a new team to travel with me in the @planterrsnutmobile bringing substance and snacks to fans all over the country. Deadline is 2/19/21 at 11:59PM. Apply here: https://t.co/t0vpqCqQ2K pic.twitter.com/bQhfl4wf4v— Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) February 8, 2021
Planters is looking for recent college graduates to drive its NUTmobiles.
The NUTmobiles measure 26 feet long, weigh 13,000 pounds and are designed to look like a giant peanut.
The drivers, known as "Peanutters," would appear at events across the U.S. and meet other peanut lovers. There are also social media requirements, as drivers are asked to capture moments to share on social media.
Who are these nuts next to me? They’re the official Peanutters. Every year we hire a crew of recent graduates to drive around the country meeting friends & fans. This crew went #ANutAbove this year, and we’re looking for our next dream team. Details 👇 pic.twitter.com/lnb5QKFKKF— Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) February 12, 2021
Candidates need to have a bachelor's degree and a driver's license. If chosen, Planters will provide training on how to drive and park the NUTmobile. Peanutters will also go through a "Peanut Prep" lesson, which will teach them everything they need to know about the company and Mr. Peanut himself.
If it sounds like the job for you, click here to apply. The deadline to submit applications Friday, Feb. 19. Only nine Peanutters will be hired for the position, which is full-time and lasts a year.
