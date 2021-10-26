LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Mexican restaurant is moving from east Louisville to NuLu.
Guaca Mole made the announcement on Facebook.
The restaurant released a sneak peak of design renderings for the new location at 900 East Market Street.
Owned by Chefs Fernando and Yaniel Martinez, the restaurant puts its own spin on authentic Mexican food.
There is no word yet on when the current location at 9921 Ormsby Station Road will close and the new location will open.
