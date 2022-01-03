LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After COVID-19 staffing issues led to delays, Rainbow Blossom will open its second smoothie and juice bar next week in the Highlands.
The company announced Monday its second Blossom Bar will open inside its location near Bardstown Road and Interstate 264.
"The challenges of Covid have created several unexpected delays to opening the second location," Rainbow Blossom Owner Summer Auerbach said in a news release. "We had planned to open both locations within months of each other, but the combination of staff shortages, supply chain issues, and the health of our employees, we've had to push back the opening. It's been a challenge but we're looking forward to serving another area of the city with a healthy smoothie option."
Rainbow Blossom said the Blossom Bar will offer counter service as well as pre-paid, online pickup and delivery. The menu will be similar to the original Blossom Bar at the company's St. Matthews location.
"We've had a lot of interest from customers stopping by the store," Carrie Nichols, manager of Rainbow Blossom Highlands Market, said in a news release. "We're excited to finally be able to open and serve some smoothies."
The second Blossom Bar will open Jan. 10. For more information, click here.
