LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local food market is expanding its space in southern Indiana.
Rainbow Blossom acquired addition space for its New Albany location. The expansion will allow for the addition of a third Blossom Bar location and a drive-through window, and the refrigerated, frozen and produce sections will double in size.
"Our goal is to complete the expansion without disrupting the customer shopping experience", said Summer Auerbach, owner of Rainbow Blossom. "We’ll be working with professionals to make the transition is as smooth as possible."
A completion date has not been determined yet. Rainbow Blossom's store in New Albany is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
