LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular eatery in the Highlands is set to open a second location in Prospect in January.
Ramsi's Cafe on the World has been a staple on Bardstown Road for 27 years, and will soon open another location in Norton Commons, according to a post on the Norton Commons Facebook page.
According to the post, the new Ramsi's will have a pared down menu but will still offer popular items. It's set to open in mid-to-late January at the location on Meeting Street formerly operated by Verbena Cafe, which closed in May after 10 years in business because of the pandemic.
