LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular breakfast restaurant in Norton Commons is permanently closing after nearly 10 years in business.
Verbena Cafe owners made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
"In the midst of global crisis, we (like small businesses everywhere) are forced to make a very difficult decision," the Facebook post reads. "It is with heavy hearts and careful consideration that we have decided to permanently close Verbena Cafe."
The restaurant, owned by Laurie and Mike Cortino, opened on Sept. 21, 2010, in Prospect. They were open from 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. daily.
"No one said owning a restaurant would be easy, but we've loved every minute of it," the statement reads. " Thank you all so much for a life changing 10 years."
Scarlet's Bakery recently announced plans to close all its retail locations, also citing COVID-19.
