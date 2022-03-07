LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant and bar is expanding to Lexington.
Recbar, known for arcade games and pub food, shared on social media its plans to open a third location.
With Recbar 502 in Jeffersontown and Recbar 812 in New Albany, Tilty Bob's will be located on the corner of Cedar Street and Broadway near Rupp Arena in Lexington. It plans to open by the end of March.
The new spot will feature some of the same items, but it will have a different menu. There will be a dining area, a bar and arcade games on the first floor. The second floor will have more games and another bar.
