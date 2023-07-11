LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana has a new technology park that hopes to draw high-tech companies.
The Novaparke Innovation and Technology Hub opened on Tuesday in Edwardsville, Indiana. It's a 60-acre innovation and technology campus designed to create a diverse economic ecosystem where research, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurialism collaborates, according to a news release.
The goal is to attract manufacturing and technology businesses to the park, so the next generation of STEM workers can stay in Floyd County to work after they graduated.
"We're offering opportunities now for businesses to locate here in our county that otherwise may have looked elsewhere. They would not have located in Floyd County. We want to give them that opportunity," said Bob Woosley, Floyd County Redevelopment Commission President. "It means a lot. It's a gamechanger for Floyd County in terms of the types of businesses that are choosing to stay here and grow here."
Red Wire Technologies is the first company set to move into the business park. Red Wire Technologies is an international company in the space industry. It will bring 25 new tech jobs to Novaparke.
Novaparke received $4.2 million in READI funds for the development of laboratory space on the campus, along with $2.9 million in funding from Economic Development Administration.
