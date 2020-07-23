LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Louisville restaurant is closing its doors.
Rye on Market is closing permanently after more than eight years of business in NuLu.
The restaurant aimed to foster a community through food and drink, putting an emphasis on family-style dining.
In a post on its Facebook page, the restaurant thanked customers for the years of support.
Rye will close after one final dinner service on Saturday, July 25.
Reservations are encouraged.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.