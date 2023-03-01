SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The historic restaurant that Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Col. Harlan Sanders and his wife, Claudia, created in Shelbyville was put on the market last summer for $9 million.
The sale of the Claudia Sanders Dinner House included a 5,000-square-foot home and the main building with an event space, which was the first KFC headquarters.
This week, the price was reduced to $4.9 million.
"We have decided — along with the owners of the property — that it is best to take the restaurant and real estate and package that together and do a price reduction and we will handle the rest privately," said Jonathan Klunk, a local realtor.
Also included in the sale is memorabilia from the Sanders family, including Colonel Sanders' original Kentucky Colonel certificate, a "Happy Birthday" letter from President Nixon to Colonel Sanders, Colonel Sanders' Bible, money clip and wristwatch.
Harlan and Claudia Sanders moved to the property from Corbin, Kentucky. There they opened the Claudia Sanders Dinner House in 1959, which also served as the first KFC headquarters. Additionally, the property became the couple's home for more than 25 years. It's attracted customers from across the country for more than 60 years.
After her husband's death, Claudia Sanders eventually sold the restaurant and home to a local couple who was close to the family. But after 20 years, the current owners are selling the iconic property and brand.
"I think that the goal for the current owners, the goal for the community, is for whoever the next owner and caretaker is of this establishment to keep it the way it is," Klunk said.
The restaurant still operates daily on site, serving more than 100,000 guests per year, Six Degree Real Estate said in a news release Wednesday. The dining room filled up quickly Wednesday with customers hoping their historic town landmark keeps that same feel for years to come.
"I hope that whatever they decide to do that they keep it traditional and the hometown atmosphere, because everybody loves coming here," said Deana Doyle, a loyal restaurant customer.
The property includes 3.01 acres of commercially zoned real estate with two structures. They include a 5,000-square-foot residence belonging to Harland and Claudia Sanders from 1959-84 — named Blackwood Hall — and an almost 25,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet hall.
