LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelbyville's historic Claudia Sanders Dinner House is up for sale.
According to a news release Wednesday, the restaurant that KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders created for his wife, Claudia, has gone on the market along with the trademark and likeness of the Claudia Sanders name.
Also included in the sale is memorabilia from the Sanders family, including Colonel Sanders' original Kentucky Colonel certificate, a "Happy Birthday" letter from President Nixon to Colonel Sanders, Colonel Sanders' Bible, money clip and wristwatch.
The estate sale is being handled by Six Degrees Real Estate.
"Claudia was the unspoken hero of her husband's success in business," Jonathan Klunk, a listing agent and family representative, said in a news release. "And he wanted to honor her by creating Claudia Sanders Dinner House and associated brands. There is so much rich history included in this sale; it is exciting to think about the potential that lies ahead for the right buyer - to honor and protect this legacy and grow the brand even further."
Harlan and Claudia Sanders moved to the property from Corbin, Kentucky. There they opened the Claudia Sanders Dinner House in 1959, which also served as the first KFC headquarters. Additionally, the property became the couple's home for more than 25 years.
"The restaurant has only been owned by the Sanders and their close friends, the Settles," Morgan Hancock, a family representative and the listing agent, said in a news release. "The Settles are now committed to finding the next caretaker of this historic brand that will not only fight to maintain its legacy, employees and staple dishes here in this community, but potentially expand the Claudia Sanders brand nationwide."
The property includes 3.01 acres of commercially zoned real estate with two structures. They include a 5,000-square-foot residence belonging to Harland and Claudia Sanders from 1959-84 — named Blackwood Hall — and an almost 25,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet hall.
