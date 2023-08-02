LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville auto supplier plant is closing for good.
Ficosa North America told state regulators that it will eliminate all 156 jobs at the plant starting early next year. This comes three years after the company first announced the closure of the plant.
The initial plant was announced just before the COVID-19 pandemic and called for the facility to shut down in 2020.
It's not clear what changed. Ficosa, which is headquarter in Spain, has not responded to a request for comment.
The company makes car parts such as camera systems and exterior mirrors.
