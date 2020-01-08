SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 jobs are leaving Shelbyville thanks to the closure of an auto parts plant.
State Workforce officials confirmed the pending closure of Ficosa. Reports say the company, which produces mirrors and other auto parts, will consolidate production with a plant in Tennessee.
The move impacts about 180 workers at the plant. Employees in Shelbyville will be eligible for about 100 positions opening at the Tennessee plant.
There is no word on when the Kentucky facility will close.
