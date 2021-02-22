LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some southern flair is coming to the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.
Simply Southern is opening its first store in Kentucky at the outlets later this month. The brand is known for its bright and bold T-shirts.
Simply Southern also offers dresses, outwear, hats, wallets and bags.
"Simply Southern will be a wonderful addition, because it will create a new dynamic to the options at The Outlet Shoppes," Debbie Griesinger, general manager for The Outlet Shopes of the Bluegrass, said in a statement. "The brand will resonate with shoppers, plus they'll be drawn to the bold patterns and designs."
The new store — Simply Southern's 24th store nationwide — will be right next to the Nike Outlet.
