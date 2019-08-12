LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's bottoms up for several new craft brews that are being made from wastewater.
Louisville MSD stepped up to the challenge to use treated wastewater for a brewing challenge called the Next Round Brewing Project.
Four local brewers, Akasha Brewing Company, Apocalypse Brew, Gordon Biersch and Holsopple jumped at the chance to create beer with the wastewater.
Recycled water, also referred to as treated wastewater, is the end-product for Louisville MSD. Each day, MSD collects the community's used water so it can be treated at one of five treatment centers, before it's released into local waterways.
For the Next Round Brewing Project, MSD recycled water is put through additional treatment to bring it up to drinking water standards.
Spencer Guy, of Akasha Brewing, said, "I thought it'd be really cool to showcase the water and say, 'hey, we're going to brew a really light beer and you can taste the water, and if it's good it's going to be great, and if it's not it's not, and it turned out great and you can really taste the water and it's really nice."
The Kentucky Guild of Brewers says there are 68 active licenses in the state, which is up from only five licenses 10 years ago.
Samples of the brews will be available at a water festival called Water for Life, which will happen on the Big Four Lawn on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
