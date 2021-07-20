LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The former Lynn’s Paradise Café in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood will once again house a breakfast place.
Big Bad Breakfast, a chain with eight locations in six Southern states, plans to occupy the space at 984 Barret Ave., according to a Louisville Metro building permit.
The building has been vacant since January, when Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint closed after a nearly four-year run. Before that, it was home to Lynn’s, a quirky breakfast café that had been a Louisville staple for many years.
The permit doesn’t reveal the timeline for the project, which involves a renovation of the interior space of the building.
Big Bad Breakfast didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from WDRB News.
The concept was started by New Orleans chef John Currence. According to its website, Currence is the author of two James Beard Award-nominated cookbooks, including “Big Bad Breakfast: The Most Important Book Of The Day.”
