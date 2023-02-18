NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit is preparing to celebrate 70 years of providing support to people with disabilities in southern Indiana.
RBR Alliance, Inc. was created in 2019 to support two longtime nonprofits, Rauch, Inc. and Blue River Services, Inc., both based in southern Indiana.
Founded in 1953, Rauch was the first school for children with development disabilities in Indiana. It now serves more than 1,400 children, adults and families with child learning programs, work services, adult day programming, employment opportunities and supported living.
Blue River Services was created in 1959 by six families to help people overcome barriers and gain independence. That mission has expanded to serving more than 20,000 people in over 20 programs in 30 Indiana counties with employment opportunities and vocation, public transportation, community resources and residential services.
"We are so focused on growing our programs and including more services for people with disabilities, I think often it can be an overlooked group," said Scout Hardin, director of development for RBR Alliance. "With the combination of Blue River Services and Rauch, it gives people the opportunity to have more services and programming. We've been able to grow these services and these community alliances."
Rauch Industries offers work opportunities for adults with development disabilities in New Albany. There are more than 80 employees at the factory focusing on assembly, packaging and fabrication for over 30 companies.
The factory has been part of the manufacturing process for many items like parts for Toyota vehicles, margarita salt, packaging for Tasman's Natural Pet Company's treats and more. Rauch Industries provides employees with a routine and a new set of skills, according to Tony Euler, Industrial Services director.
"It's a place they've decided they want to work right now, they enjoy working here with a lot of their other friends," Euler said. "We help them get a job outside of here if they want that."
On March 4, the Rauch Foundation will host its Imagine Awards, which was started in 2001.
"What Rauch centers on is imagine a community where everyone belongs," Hardin said. "Giving people with disabilities a purpose, something to wake up and look forward to, giving them tools to be incredible members of society. The Imagine Awards encapsulates all of those ideals."
While the awards program is intended to celebrate people in the community, it also is an important fundraising opportunity for the nonprofit.
Hardin said the nonprofit is working on fundraising for Hawthorn Glen, a which has 18 homes and a clubhouse in the Hawthorn Glen neighborhood in Charlestown for individuals and families with disabilities. Currently 38 people live at Hawthorn Glen community that features 44 employees to support residents there.
Rauch has the goal of revamping the community park with wheelchair accessible tables, repairing the community's pool, finishing landscaping projects around the area.
Christa has been living at Rauch for around 10 years, saying the independence is her favorite part of living there. She'll be honored at the Imagine Awards for the care and compassion she provides to fellow residents.
"I try to encourage people a lot," Christa said. "When they're having a bad day, I tell them it will be okay and for them to do the best they can. I try to be a motivator for other clients we have at Rauch. I really enjoying do that because I get to help them, as well as myself, for their futures."
The awards event provides the nonprofit with a chance to show off the resources it provides.
"Most of our programs are not funded well enough to serve everybody we want to," Euler said. "The more the community knows what we do the better off we are."
The Imagine Awards are scheduled for March 4 at Caesars Southern Indiana starting at 5 p.m.
To learn more about RBR Alliance or donate, click here. For tickets to the 2023 Imagine Awards, click here.
