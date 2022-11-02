LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starbucks unveiled its new holiday cup, an annual tradition now in its 25th year.
Starting Thursday, customers will have their hot beverages served in one of four festive cup designs. Thursday will also launch Starbucks' holiday drink menu. No new drinks are being added this year, but you can enjoy the usual peppermint mocha or chestnut praline latte.
However, there is a new sweet treat being unveiled: a chocolate pistachio swirl roll.
Let the countdown begin. ✨ The holidays are back on November 3rd at Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/p48K0nDvco— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 2, 2022
