LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunergos is bringing its coffee to St. Matthews.
The new location will be in the former St. Matthews Pharmacy building on Willis Avenue. Company officials said in a release that the location in an established building in a walkable neighborhood was what they were looking for.
"We have been casually eyeing St. Matthews and other East End locations for a couple years, but nothing really felt right." said Andy Pesek, shop operations manager.
Sunergos has been working on the 2,900 square-foot location since April. It will be its biggest café, with two espresso bars, plenty of comfortable space, multiple couches, a standing bar and a covered patio.
The coffee shop is the company's fifth. It already has locations in St. Josephs, Beechmont, Downtown and Deer Park.
It's expected to open in late-November.
