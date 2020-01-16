CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) — A new Italian bistro will open this weekend in Corydon, Indiana.
You'll find Tavolo Italian Bistro, a venture of Southern Hospitality Group, at 204 E. Chestnut St. Bobby Bass, owner of Southern Hospitality Group, said the restaurant will be "casual and not pretentious" with a focus on its quality dishes.
Southern Hospitality group started MESA: A Collaborative Kitchen and Mesa Kids Cooking School in New Albany, Indiana, and 1816 Modern Kitchen and Drinks just down the road from where Tavolo Italian Bistro will soon open. Bass said he has been attracted to the small town because of its big potential as an "untapped market."
"We really didn't want to invest anywhere else," he said. "We've been welcomed and we really want to give that back. ... I think people look at the Corydon analytics and don't realize the pulling power of Harrison County. We are close to Brandenburg, Kentucky. We are mapping people from Louisville. At the end of the day, its 20 minutes."
" ... We literally googled Italian food in Harrison County, and Pizza King came up first, so we thought, 'OK, we might have some opportunity here,'" he continued. "If I go put an Italian restaurant over in Louisville, geez, I have Volare, Vincenzo's (and) Sarino's to compete against. If I come out here, I have Pizza King to compete with."
The independently owned restaurants have been welcome addition to Corydon, said Steve Trusty, who owns Trusty Tires Inc. on Old Forest Road.
"1816 is the best place to go," said Trusty, whose shop has been open for nearly 70 years. "I would like to see him bring in a good steak house."
Bass hasn't announced anything like that yet, but his next venture — Union Restaurant and Gameyard — in April in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
"We think there's a lot of upside here," Bass said.
Related Stories:
- New restaurant set to open in Corydon, Indiana in former Giacamo's location
- New Albany's MESA launches incubator program
Copyright 2020. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.