LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports bar is scheduled to open Friday in St. Matthews.
The Ainsworth will be located at 3939 Shelbyville Road, which is near Drakes. A news release describes it as a "sports bar by day and a nightlife venue by night." According to the release, the 8,000 square foot space will feature 30 flat screen TVs and a 16-foot 4K HD video wall for sports viewing.
The releases describes the interior as "casual-sexy and super comfortable, with an eclectic mix of luxe touches and urban-chic details." The Ainsworth has eight locations around the country, with its flagship location in New York City.
Its signature dishes include the Mac and Cheese burger and 24 karat gold wings that are gold dusted and brined for 24 hours.
The Ainsworth will be open Monday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to midnight, and from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.
