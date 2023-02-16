LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Discount home goods retailer Tuesday Morning is shutting down more than half of its stores after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week.
The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, its second bankruptcy in three years, CNN reported Wednesday. The last time it filed for bankruptcy was during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said Tuesday it must restructure its "exceedingly burdensome debt" and secured $51 million in financing to keep operations running.
Tuesday Morning has about 480 stores, down from roughly 700 three years ago. Now, the company is closing unprofitable stores to cut costs.
The retailer has several locations in Kentucky and Indiana. The location on South Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville is one of the stores being shut down. The location on Westport Road will remain open, as well as the southern Indiana location on East Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville.
Everything will be on sale as it closes the stores.
For a full list of locations that are closing, click here.
