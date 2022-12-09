HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major employer in Hodgenville has announced expansion plans expected to create 63 new jobs.
Nationwide Uniform Apparel has announced an $11.5 million investment that will be used to build a new 140,000 sq. ft. distribution center near its current facility.
The company makes uniforms for police, military, and first responders.
It also makes uniforms for Kentucky State Police and the National Guard.
Sixty years ago somebody recognized the talent and dedication and work ethic that is there in Larue County and Hodgenville and surrounding areas to put a plant there, so it's been going strong for 60 years. We we want to see it go another 60 years, and we're glad to have this investment."
Company officials say they started talking about the project 4-5 years ago, and are happy about the plans for the new warehouse are moving forward.
