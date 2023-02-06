LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About two weeks after a pizzeria in Louisville's Colonial Gardens closed its doors, a new owner is opening them again.
Economic pressures caused Union 15 to shut down after three years at the location.
But a couple who lives in the city's south end didn't want to see it go. Bill and Krissy Price stepped in and will now operate the restaurant.
The Prices will spend the rest of the month re-tooling and re-staffing the pizzeria for a reopening expected in early March.
Colonial Gardens is located across the street from Iroquois Park and the Amphitheater, off Taylor Boulevard on West Kenwood Drive.
