LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rank-and-file UPS workers overwhelmingly approved a five-year labor contract that delivers substantial raises and other benefits, according to the Teamsters union.
The union said its 340,000 package handlers, delivery drivers and other rank-and-file workers voted 86% to approve the contract deal that union and company leaders reached late last month.
The approval dispels any chance of a strike of UPS, which the Teamsters had threatened for months before the deal was reached. The union has struck the delivery giant only once, in 1997.
"Teamsters have set a new standard and raised the bar for pay, benefits, and working conditions in the package delivery industry," Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said in a news release. "This is the template for how workers should be paid and protected nationwide, and nonunion companies like Amazon better pay attention."
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.