LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service is looking to fill 100 spots in Louisville.
USPS is looking for 100 city carrier assistant positions. Pay starts at about $18.50 an hour, and includes health benefits, six paid federal holidays and vacation time. Wounded Warrior Leave is also available to eligible military veterans through the Veterans Administration.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background check and medical assessment.
