LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing for the holiday season rush.
USPS is actively seeking to hire an additional 28,000 seasonal employees.
According to a news release, the workforce of around 655,000 employees includes 100,000 workers converted to full-time since the beginning of 2021. USPS said more than 41,000 part-time workers have been converted to full-time since the start of this year.
Nationally, 249 new package processing machines have been deployed since 2021.
"Successfully delivering for the holidays is a cornerstone of our Delivering for America 10-year plan," Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said. "Thanks to the 655,000 women and men of the Postal Service, recent investments and operational precision improvements, we are ready to be the most used delivery provider this holiday season."
To apply for a job with USPS, click here.
