LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports bar is coming to Clarksville.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is a family-friendly sports bar and restaurant concept. According to a news release, the chain plans to occupy the building at 970 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, which previously housed Juicy Crab and Logan's Roadhouse.
While renovations at the building are underway, no date has been set when the restaurant plans to open. It will be the chain's third location in Indiana.
Former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees invested in the restaurant chain in 2015. The menu features a variety of Louisiana inspired food, burgers, wings and sandwiches.
