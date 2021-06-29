LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart is launching its own private brand of lower-cost insulin for diabetics.
In a release, the company said it wants to "revolutionize the access and affordability" for insulin-dependent diabetics. Walmart's private ReliOn brand will be manufactured by Novo Nordisk and is available in store pharmacies this week and in Sam's Club pharmacies by mid-July.
Walmart will sell analog insulin vials for $72.88, which is $101 less than name brand. The company plans to sell FlexPen for $85.88, which is $251 less than the name brand. That is a savings of between 58% to 75% off the cash price of branded analog insulin products. Customers will need a prescription to purchase the products.
"We know many people with diabetes struggle to manage the financial burden of this condition, and we are focused on helping by providing affordable solutions. We also know this is a condition that disproportionately impacts underserved populations," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness in the release.
Walmart also sells diabetes management products under the ReliOn brand including blood glucose monitors and lancets.
The company notes that diabetes often comes with high medical costs, which Walmart said is estimated around $9,601 per person per year.
