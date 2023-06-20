LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wawa is eyeing Mt. Washington for its next location.
The popular east coast convenience store chain is hoping to break ground across from Kroger, next to People's Bank off Bardstown Road.
The store has already requested a zoning change through the county, which was approved.
Now, the Mt. Washington city council must sign off on it. The first hearing will be July 10.
If it passes the council, the store could break ground by the end of the year.
Wawa already announced plans to build two locations in Louisville — one on Taylorsville Road and the other on Vaughn Mill Road. It also announced plans for a southern Indiana location on Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, near Interstate 65.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.