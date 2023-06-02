LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's oldest neighborhoods is getting something it has never had before.
Norton Healthcare is opening a pediatrician office in the Russell neighborhood.
It will available to families in every zip code, but especially in the nine neighborhoods that make up west Louisville.
Right now, the office is scheduled to open for business by the end of the summer.
Janay Davis is a cosmetologist at The Mahogany Salon in the Mellwood Art Center and mother of three children.
Davis lives near the Russell Neighborhood, but has always had to take her children to another part of town for medical treatment.
"They go to Stone Street, Stone Street Pediatrics," Davis said. "Very far. It's almost Valley Station."
But in just a few months, Davis and other west Louisville families will have an option that's much closer to home.
"So, Norton is really dedicated to working on building better health equity for this community," pediatrician Dr. Amber Pendleton said.
Norton Healthcare is in the process of opening a pediatrician office on West Broadway.
"We're so excited to be able to provide really high quality pediatric primary care you know, we know that for a community to be healthy. ... Kids really have to have that access to care," Pendleton said.
Pendleton said the purpose is to build better health equity in urban areas.
"What that means is we want every single child in every community, no matter their race, or their gender or where they live, to have the opportunity to thrive," Pendleton said.
The office is located on the bottom floor of the Seven Counties Building on 22nd and West Broadway.
"The main thing would be I wouldn't have to travel so far for my own children to get seen by the pediatrician," Davis said.
As crews put the finishing touches on the office, Davis is already considering how much easier things will be.
"Yes, school physicals, sports physicals, all of this already kind of complicated to get scheduled into but it's even harder when you have trouble with time and then scheduling as well," Davis said.
