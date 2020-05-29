(FOX NEWS) -- The “Who’s on First” of candy bars is adding a new treat to its lineup -- but first, it needs a name.
Fox News reports Whatchamacallit, owned by Hershey’s, is expanding its “wacky, crazy, crunchy, chewy” brand by releasing another equally layered and equally zany confection in July. However, instead of adding another no-named bar to its repertoire, Whatchamacallit wants its fans to weigh in.
The as-yet-to-be-named candy, the first released under the Whatchamacallit brand in 10 years, will be made up of layers of chocolate rice crisps and peanut butter crème and covered in chocolate.
If naming the “latest wacky and wild innovation” sounds like a dream come true, simply submit your moniker on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag whatchamacallit and hashtag contest, along with tagging @whatchamacallit on Twitter or @whatchamacallit_bar on Instagram.
The contest will run from June 1 through June 15. The winner will receive $5,000 and a year’s supply of the new chocolate bar, as well as lifetime fame of seeing the name printed on the bar’s packaging.
