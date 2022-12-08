LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bourbon known for it's long-necked bottle will make a long-term investment in growth.
Willett Distillery of Bardstown has plans for a $93 million expansion of warehouses and production facilities. The project will add 35 full-time jobs to the family-owned distillery.
"Kentucky’s bourbon industry is experiencing incredible momentum throughout the entire state," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Thursday. "The demand for our bourbon is stronger than ever, and that’s a testament to the companies and distillers we have in the commonwealth who produce high-quality, world-class bourbon. Willett Distillery, which has been a staple of Kentucky bourbon for over eight decades, is bringing quality jobs to Washington County. I want to thank their leadership for continuing to support the commonwealth and look forward to many more years of their success."
The construction in Springfield will add 70,000 square feet of space over 150 acres.
"The Springfield community has graciously welcomed us with the same warmth and attentiveness that we try to show our guests every day," said Drew Kulsveen, master distiller and director of operations of Willett Distillery. "We are grateful for the kindness and support we have received from the Springfield community and for the continued support of our Bardstown home."
