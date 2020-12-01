LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve is releasing its oldest bourbon yet.
Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare Bourbon is a one-time-only product. The bourbon comes from barrels filled in 2003, the year Chris Morris was named Master Distiller. He and Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall curated the barrels for the special release.
"The name Very Fine Rare Bourbon is a nod to the descriptors used by our ancestors to auction highly-aged Bourbon barrel lots," Morris said in a news release. "While Woodford Reserve will always honor the past, this Master's Collection is about the present and future."
The original bottle for the 17-year-old bourbon is shaped like a pot-still and is 90.4 proof. The release marks the 15th of the Woodford Reserve Master's Collection, which was created to honor past discoveries at the 208-year-old distillery where the bourbon is made. Starting with the 2020 release, the master's collections will focus on innovations by Morris and McCall.
Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare Bourbon is available only in select U.S. and global markets with a suggested retail price of about $130.
