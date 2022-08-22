LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky bourbon company now has a pop-up lounge in Paris.
Woodford Reserve is setting up a lounge inside a terminal at Charles De Gaulle Airport. It will open on Aug. 30 and serve patrons until Sept. 26.
Visitors will be able to taste a wide range of Woodford Reserve bourbons, while cocktails will be served in keepsake glasses.
There will also be an exclusive bottle featuring a "From Paris with Love" design. The well-known La Maison du Chocolat of Paris created a special bonbon to pair with Woodford Reserve.
