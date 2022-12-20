LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Workers at the Trader Joe’s grocery store in Louisville have petitioned to form a union, according to the independent union that has organized two other Trader Joe’s locations in Minnesota and Massachusetts.
Trader Joe’s United confirmed the move to WDRB News on Tuesday, though a filing was not yet posted on the website of the National Labor Relations Board.
“We want to make our workplace equitable and accepting for everyone, and unionizing felt like the next logical step for all of us,” said Connor Hovey, a Louisville Trader Joe’s employee and organizer, in a press release issued by Trader Joe’s United. “We are so excited to join the national labor movement wave.”
Trader Joe’s’ corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The grocery workers would join other service-sector workers who have formed unions this year at Heine Bros. Coffee and a few Starbucks locations.
Kroger, the biggest grocery chain in the Louisville area, also a union workforce represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers.