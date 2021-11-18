LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Christian Academy of Louisville's Southwest Campus are giving back to kids in need.
On Thursday morning, students in grades K-8 brought in shoeboxes Thursday morning filled with items like hygiene products, school supplies and gifts.
The boxes will now be blessed and shipped to children around the world.
This is the eighth year the school has participated in the "Operation Christmas Child" service project.
"The best part about this is kids will have the opportunity to be saved and hear the word of God," eighth-grader Audrey Farmer said. "Even though I won't get the chance to meet them, probably ever, they will get to know somebody loves them even if they might not get to experience that where they are."
Last year's event collected nearly 300 shoeboxes for kids in 10 different countries.
