LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition asking the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for faster implementation of anti-robocall technology.
According to a news release Monday, Cameron is one of 51 attorneys general in a bipartisan coalition urging the FCC to move up the deadline for small telephone companies to implement caller identification technology by June 30, 2022, or sooner.
"Phone companies that continue to funnel illegal robocalls to Kentuckians aid scammers in perpetrating fraud," Cameron said in a news release. "In 2020 alone, Kentuckians reported losing $1.2 million to phone scams, and robocalls are largely to blame."
Phone companies are required to implement an industry-standard technology on their networks after the TRACED Act became a law in 2019. While large companies were required to adopt the technology called 'STIR/SHAKEN' by June 2021, smaller phone companies were given an extension to June 2023.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.