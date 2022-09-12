LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville couple was arrested after police said they used a stun gun and other cruel means to punish two juvenile girls.
According to court documents, 35-year-old Billy Dickens and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Birdie McCoy, were arrested Friday evening by Kentucky State Police.
The investigation began when a staff member at Taylor County Middle School called Kentucky State Police about Dickens' daughters — ages 12 and 14 — who were students at the school. They said their father's girlfriend, McCoy, had been punishing them at home by repeatedly shocking them with a stun gun.
When confronted about the allegations, Dickens allegedly admitted that both he and McCoy had been using the stun gun as a form of punishment. Police said they found a stun gun in the home, and both girls had stun gun marks on their skin that matched the weapon.
Police said Dickens also admitted to having his daughters stand in a corner of the room on their toes, while holding their arms straight up, for one to two hours. According to an arrest report, the 14-year-old had a swollen ankle from this form of discipline.
Both Dickens and McCoy were arrested and charged with first-degree Criminal Abuse and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. They are both currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.
