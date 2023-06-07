LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Apocalyptic." That's one word being used to describe the orange glow that hung over New York City on Wednesday — caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada. Now, the air up there could impact Louisville.
Iconic skylines across the east coast and New York City's Times Square, covered in smoke in the middle of the day.
"It seems like a movie," said Myrdin Thompson, with Fleet Feet Louisville.
It's a scene that feels very far away from Louisville, where Fleet Feet Louisville was holding a 5K at Waterfront Park Wednesday evening.
"It's one of the best days of the year, it's Global Running Day," Thompson said.
While the air quality index in Jefferson County remained moderate on Wednesday, the city is issuing an Air Quality Alert for Thursday when the index is projected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
"Those with heart disease, those with lung disease, young children, older adults, and anybody who's spending a significant amount of time outside doing rigorous activity," said Matt Mudd, with Metro APCD.
WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg said the Louisville area already saw thick smoke on Tuesday, and while Thursday's level may be less than that, there's still enough for the alert to be issued.
"So we're gonna see some little smoke particles. It'll be most notable at sunrise and sunset," said Weinberg. "And during the day, you're gonna see that really hazy sky, especially toward tree lines."
If you do go outside on Thursday, Dr. Samantha Bahh, who specializes in Pulmonary Critical Care with Norton Healthcare, said to pay close attention to your breathing.
"Are you coughing more, are you wheezing, is anyone else hearing you wheezing," said Bahh.
Bahh advises limiting time outside and taking precautions.
"A lot of people are actually undiagnosed, so maybe this can serve as a trigger for an undiagnosed disease," she said.
Back at Waterfront Park, Thompson, and Josh Brooks, with Fleet Feet, recommend looking for indoor activities on Thursday.
"Ride a stationary bike, go for a little swim. Just kind of chill out, take a break, sit on the couch, watch some TV, do the podcast, read a book, yoga, stretch," they suggested.
Most importantly, experts say to stay cautious and safe.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.