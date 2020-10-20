LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Candidates in the Indiana governor's race will debate Tuesday night in Indianapolis.
The debate among the three candidates for Indiana governor has been changed to a virtual format in what organizers said was a coronavirus safety move.
The nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission said Monday that the candidates will all be present at the WFYI-TV studio in Indianapolis but they and the moderator will be in separate spaces as they appear by video for the hour-long debate.
The moderator will be Andrew Downs, professor of political science at Purdue University Fort Wayne, who is also on the board of the debate commission.
The group said it has discussed the new format with campaign leaders for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.
Coronavirus precautions had already meant there wouldn't be a studio audience for the debate. But questions for the gubernatorial candidates come from the public. Questions were submitted on the commission's website until Oct. 15.
The format change follows Myers last week asking for the debate commission to require COVID-19 testing for the candidates ahead of the debate. Organizers said any testing was up to the candidates and wouldn't be required.
The debate comes as Holcomb has large fundraising and organization advantages over his challengers.
Myers has been pushing for more aggressive actions to control COVID-19 spread, while some conservatives angry over Holcomb's coronavirus orders have said they'll vote for Rainwater, who is an opponent of the statewide mask mandate.
A second gubernatorial debate is set for Oct. 27. Nadia E. Brown, associate professor and University Faculty Scholar of political science and African American Studies at Purdue University, will moderate.
