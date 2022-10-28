LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning's Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs stopped by Caufield's Novelty in downtown Louisville to find a last-minute Halloween costume.
They each got to pick out the other's costume. Sterling picked Cruella De Vil from the iconic movie, '101 Dalmatians' for Candyce, with him as a Dalmatian. Candyce picked the classic superhero He-Man for Sterling, blonde wig and all. She picked out a beautiful 1920s flapper costume for herself.
They joined co-owner of Caufield's Novelty, Tracy Caufield Johnson. She shared the store's most popular costumes, a variety of items they have available for your last-minute costume, and information on the store's makeup services.
You can find Caufield's here:
Caufield's Novelty
1006 W Main Street
Louisville, KY 40202
(502) 583-0636
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.